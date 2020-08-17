Celebs Go Virtual Dating line up of celebrities and when to watch on TV

Celebs Go Dating is airing a special virtual spin-off this summer.

Celebs Go Virtual Dating will see the dating skills of four celebrities put to the test.

E4 says the new spin-off "will bring all the dating drama of its sister show, but with the added challenges of video vetting love matches and trying to find that spark on a socially distanced date.

"How will our frisky four fare when getting up close and personal is off the table? Will they still excel in turning on the charm, or buckle under the remote pressure?"

Celebs Go Dating virtual line up

Taking part in the show are:

- Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry

- Reality star Pete Wicks

- Love Island's Shaughna Phillips

- Rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis

Meanwhile, Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson will return as dating experts to coach the celebrities, with help from junior Client Coordinator and celeb confidante, Tom Read Wilson.

The celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Watch Celebs Go Virtual dating on TV and online

Celebs Go Virtual dating started on July 27 on E4 at 10PM.

Episodes will air weekly on Mondays at 10PM on E4 for five weeks. The next episode airs Monday, August 17.

You can watch episodes online via the Celebs Go Dating All 4 page here.

Paul C Brunson said: “I can’t wait to throw the agency doors “virtually” wide open. This series will be an exciting experiment to see how our celebs deal with dating as well as the added restrictions they wouldn’t normally have to navigate.”

Anna Williamson added: “I’m so excited to get the agency back up and running. We are really intrigued to see what dating looks like during this time, and looking forward to seeing how our date-ees handle dating in lockdown.”

Head of Unscripted Content for programme makers Lime Pictures Sarah Tyekiff said: “We are so excited to bring Celebs Go Virtual Dating to people’s screens.

"It’s a really interesting time to see how everyone is dating during lockdown and our brave celebs are going to let us in on how they are doing it all wrapped up with the hilarious voiceover magic of Rob Beckett.”

It was previously reported that the next outing for the main series of Celebs Go Dating had been postponed, possibly until 2021, due to the ongoing global health crisis.

The last series of Celebs Go Dating featured Love Island's Amy Hart, former The Only Way is Essex star Amy Childs, Made in Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley, This Morning TV presenter Alison Hammond, Hollyoaks and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! star Malique Thomson-Dwyer, recently single The Only Way is Essex star James Lock, actor Dean Gaffney and reality star Joshua Ritchie.

You can catch up online via the All4 Celebs Go Dating page here.