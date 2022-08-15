Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tickets: How to get in the audience this year

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tickets have been announced for this year’s live shows.

The BBC One series is set to return to TV in September and you can now try your luck to be in the audience.

Hosted once again by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show will come live from Elstree Film and Television Studios with a one off special live from the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool in November.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas,Picture shows: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas ,BBC,Ray Burmiston

Tickets will be given away for FREE in a random draw to those that apply. You can apply for tickets online by clicking here.

The minimum age limit is 14 and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The draw will close at 10PM on Sunday 28 August and successful applicants will be sent further details.

If you get tickets consider yourself VERY lucky – back in 2015 it was revealed that a total of 5.2 million applied for tickets but less than 100,000 got the chance to take a seat over the course of series.

Strictly Come Dancing will start on Saturday nights in September on BBC One.

Following the pre-recorded launch show, the series will start its live shows on 24 September and then continue weekly throughout the year. The final is scheduled for 17 December.

Names on 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include singer & actress Molly Rainford, media personality Richie Anderson, singer, TV & radio host Fleur East, comic and actress Ellie Taylor and TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton.

Also on the cast are radio DJ Tyler West, Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds OBE, EastEnders star James Bye, Bros frontman Matt Goss and former England footballer Tony Adams MBE.

Finishing line up are actor Will Mellor, Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin, actress & TV host Kym Marsh, stand up comedian Jayde Adams and Loose Women’s Kaye Adams.