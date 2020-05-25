Celebrity MasterChef 2020 line up of celebrity contestants revealed

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is on its way - who's on the line up for the new series?

Here's all you need to know about the latest season of Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One in 2020, including the line up of celebrity contestants.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 - the 15th series so far - will start on TV on BBC One this summer with an exact start date to be confirmed.

The show will once again be hosted by Gregg Wallace and John Torode while India Fisher will narrate.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 line up

The cast of celebrity contestants taking part in the new series have now been announced.

They are:

Judy Murray - Tennis coach and the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray

Myles Stephenson - Recording artist in X Factor winning group Rak-Su

Judi Love - Stand-up comedian and Loose Women panellist

Gethin Jones - TV presenter

Phil Daniels - Quadrophenia actor

Karen Gibson - Kingdom Choir conductor

Felicity Montagu - Star of This Time with Alan Partridge and Bridget Jones's Diary

Crissy Rock - Actress and comedian

Jeff Brazier - TV presenter

Sam Quek - Gold medal winning Olympic hockey player

Shyko Amos - Death In Paradise star

Pete Wicks - TOWIE star

Lady Leshurr - Singer

John Barnes - Former footballer and manager turned pundit

Dom Littlewood - TV presenter

Baga Chipz - RuPaul's Drag Race UK star

Amar Latif - Presenter

Thomas Skinner - The Apprentice contestant

Riyadh Khalaf - Broadcaster

Sir Matthew Pinsent - Gold medal winning Olympic rower

The full list of celebs on the 2020 lineup will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.

Those that avoid elimination in the heats will go forward to the semi-final week in a bid to make it through to the grand final.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous winners, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

Katie Attwood, series editor at programme makers Shine TV, said: "This series we've got another fantastic line-up of willing celebrities ready to commence battle, and for the first time in the heats we kick off with the Market Test which throws up some pretty unusual creations for John and Gregg to say the least - it promises to be full of fun, surprises and some great food."

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 airs on BBC One.