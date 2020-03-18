Little Mix: The Search talent show 'could be delayed due to coronavirus'

Little Mix's new BBC One talent show Little Mix: The Search talent show could face delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The new series is set to welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Those groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

Hosted by comedian Chris Ramsey, the show had been rumoured to start in April with live shows in May.

But The Sun newspaper reports that the live shows now face being pushed back to later in 2020.

"The girls have been told the live shows for their TV series The Search are going to be delayed," a source claimed to the tabloid. “The plan was to air four live shows every Saturday night across May.

"But because these would be filmed in front of a live studio audience, they’ve had to pull the plug because of coronavirus.

“It’s a really frustrating time for the group but they know there’s nothing that can be done.”

The BBC has yet to confirm official scheduling for the series, which filmed its audition stages earlier this year.

The news follows ITV announcing yesterday it was postponing The Voice UK's live shows until further notice.

ITV said: “The Voice UK knockouts, which are pre-recorded, will continue to be broadcast this weekend...

“We have, however, taken the difficult decision to postpone until later this year The Voice UK’s live semi final and final, which were due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, and are working to replace them in the schedule with some bespoke Voice specials."

Meanwhile 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled completely in the wake of the outbreak.

But some shows are going ahead.

Saturday Night Takeaway will return this Saturday although there will be no studio audience for the first time in the show's history.