Stars In Their Eyes is set to return (again) with a new name

Stars In Their Eyes is set to return to ITV with another revamp.

The talent series, which sees contestants impersonate famous singers, first debuted in 1990 and ran to 2006 mainly hosted by Matthew Kelly.

Originally it was a studio audience who voted for the winner but later series aired live with viewers at home able to vote for their favourite.

The show returned in 2015 with Harry Hill as host but the revival was axed after just the one series.

Now the format is reportedly on its way back to screens once again for 2021 - with a new name.

The Sun reports that the show is to be rebooted under the name 'Starstruck', featuring contestants singing as their favourite acts for a celebrity panel.

A source shared: "Starstruck is a new take on telly classic Stars In Their Eyes and will see the public living out their dreams on stage as their idols."

Sheridan Smith is said to be one of the first celebrity judges to have signed up.

"Sheridan is the perfect fit for the show as one of the judges. Her job will be to critique the acts and then give them advice after they have performed," the source said.

The reboot was first rumoured earlier this year but the production was put on hold due to the pandemic.

It will now reportedly begin filming next May with casting underway.