Little Mix The Search will begin on BBC One in April, it's been reported.

The new talent show was first confirmed by the BBC last year.

The series will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Those groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

According to The Sun, the show will run for eight weeks starting with pre-recorded auditions on BBC One on Saturday nights in April.

Four rounds of live shows will then follow in May.

The tabloid also reports that this week saw the girls choose their top groups, and it all got very emotional.

An audience member shared with The Sun newspaper: “Jesy and Jade both had tears streaming down their faces.

“It’s clear the show means so much to them and they really care for their acts.”

Meanwhile, Little Mix themselves shared an apparent shot of them backstage on Instagram.

They captioned the picture - above - with the message: "We’ve been a bit busy...👀 @littlemixthesearch"

Last December saw Jesy Nelson teased details about what to expect from the series.

In a new interview with the Metro newspaper, Jesy confidently declared the series would be "f***ing amazing", revealing that Little Mix would be "performing every night".

As for what she is hoping to see from the acts, Jesy said she was after "something completely different".

Jesy said: "I think there is such a stigma with bands, which is such a shame. I love bands. I am so waiting for another band to absolutely smash it. I still think there is the possibility of that happening, especially with K-pop and all of that.

"I would like another boy group. I’d like an R’n’B boy group that are soulful and can dance. And another girl group would be sick. We are out here on our own. I want them to be able to dance, sing, harmonies — the full works."