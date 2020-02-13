Here's a first look at The Masked Singer's final episode as all the singers reunite.

The surreal and surprising guessing game sees 12 famous faces compete to pull off the best performance, with their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed behind the mask.

Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett, takes the helm as host while Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong make up the panel.

They together with a studio audience rate the performances and try to guess who is behind the mask.

Ahead of the grand final this weekend (Saturday at 7pm, ITV), performing for the first time together, all twelve characters from the series will take to the stage for a one off group performance as they all sing The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman.

You can watch a first look clip above.

In Saturday’s episode, the final three masked singers compete to be crowned the ultimate champion. Who will walk away with the trophy?

The identities of all three finalists will finally be revealed as we discover who are behind the masks.

Left in the competition are Queen Bee, Hedgehog and Octopus.

Before the final, here's a recap of who's been unmasked so far.

Episode 7: Saturday 8 February: CeeLo Green (Monster) left the competition.​

Episode 7: Saturday 8 February: Denise Van Outen (Fox) left the competition.​

Episode 6: Saturday 1 February: Jake Shears (Unicorn) left the competition.

Episode 6: Saturday 1 February: Skin (Duck) left the competition.

Episode 5: Saturday 25 January: Kelis (Daisy) left the competition.

Episode 4: Saturday 18 January: Teddy Sheringham (Tree) left the competition.

Episode 3: Saturday 11 January: Justin Hawkins (Chameleon) left the competition.

Episode 2: Sunday 5 January: Alan Johnson (Pharoah) left the competition.

Episode 1: Saturday 4 January: Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) left the competition.

The Masked Singer final airs Saturday at 7PM on ITV.