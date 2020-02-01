Two more contestants on The Masked Singer have been revealed - who is behind the Duck and Unicorn mask?

In The Masked Singer, a line up of celebrities go head to head as they compete to stage the best musical performance while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

An all star panel - made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and this week's guest judges Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne - and a studio audience voted for their favourite performances all while trying to correctly guess the identity of the mystery singers.

Tonight's latest episode saw the remaining seven mystery celebrities face off again: Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the sixth show, two celebs were unmasked it was revealed that the identity of Duck was British singer and songwriter Skin, best known as the lead singer of band Skunk Anansie and Unicorn was American singer-songwriter and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears.

In the episode, the remaining seven celebrities battled it out with a brand new performance each.

Performances included Katy Perry's Roar, Meatloaf's I'd Do Anything For Love and Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite with Octopus, Hedgehog and Queen Bee winning the most votes (in no particular order) and going through to next week.

With the fewest votes from the audience, Duck was eliminated first and removed her mask to reveal her identity as Skunk Anansie front woman Skin.

Fox and Unicorn then faced the panel who decided which act they wanted to save, picking Fox.

That left Unicorn eliminated, taking off his mask to unveil his identity as Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday night at 7PM on ITV where the remaining five contestants will perform again and two more will have their identity revealed.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.