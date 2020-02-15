Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week's episode.

The Masked Singer's first UK series concluded this Saturday night on ITV.

The wacky new show sees a crop of celebrities compete to be crowned the best music performer all while keeping their identities hidden behind an elaborate mask and costume.

One of the remaining contestants unmasked this week was Octopus - but who is behind the mask?

Octopus on The Masked Singer

Octopus made it as far as the final this weekend (February 15) where she was unveiled as superstar classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

Katherine Jenkins as Octopus

Octopus finished third place in the final behind Queen Bee and Hedgehog.

Clues revealed that Octopus is "bubbly and always on the go" and "looks up to Naomi Campbell".

Octopus loves weight training, can speak multiple languages, was involved in a record breaking deal and has a link to Jason Donovan.

In one of her latest performances, Octopus' song choice - which was revealed to be a clue to her identity - was Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey.

Other hints revealed links to Emmerdale and Doctor Who.

Presented by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer stars a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

Of the panel only Rita correctly identified Katherine as the Octopus.

Other contestants unmasked in the first series included singer and producer CeeLo Green, actress, singer and dancer Denise Van Outen, footballer Teddy Sheringham, politician Alan Johnson and actress Patsy Palmer.

The Masked Singer UK is expected to return for a second series.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.