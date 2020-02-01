The Masked Singer is back at 7PM on ITV tonight with these acts and songs.

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

So far five of the twelve mystery celebrities have had their identities revealed.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, tonight (February) sees episode six of the competition as the remaining seven mystery celebrities perform..

They'll again be singing for the panel - this week made up of regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall with guest judges Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne - together with the studio audience who will rank the performances as well as guessing who’s behind the mask.

More clues will be given out and this week is a DOUBLE elimination with two celebrities leaving and having their identities unmasked.

For now, here's a rundown of who's performing tonight, their song choices and the most recent clues...

The Masked Singer line up, songs and latest clues

Queen Bee

Clue: Of all her friends she's the "joker of the pack"

Song choice: DJ Sammy - Heaven - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Hedgehog

Clue: Once had a job that meant he died at 8.30 every night

Song choice: Meatloaf - I'd Do Anything For Love - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Duck

Clue: Used to be a long distance runner

Song choice: Celine Dion - My Heart Will Go On - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Unicorn

Clue: Flew on a private plane as a child

Song choice: Blur - Girls And Boys - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Fox

Clue: For 30 years has been collecting tea pots

Song choice: Firework - Katy Perry - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Monster

Clue: His hero is Tony Hadley

Song choice: Rag n Bone Man - Human - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Octopus

Clue: Loves weight training

Song choice: Lady Gaga - I'll Never Love Again - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Masked Singer airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.