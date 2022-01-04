Here are The Apprentice 2022 contestants on the new series of the BBC One show.
Lord Sugar will put sixteen candidates through their paces in a series of testing challenges as they compete to win a life-changing £250,000 investment for their business, in what remains the toughest interview process around.
The Apprentice Series 16 has attracted candidates from a broad range of backgrounds; from a former RAF flight instructor to a qualified pharmacist.
Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell (standing in for Claude Littner) are Lord Sugar’s trusted advisors, who are once again on hand to scrutinise the candidate’s every move.
As usual, after each task, the candidates must face Lord Sugar in the boardroom, where they will have to fight it out to avoid hearing the dreaded: "You’re fired."
The Apprentice 2022 begins Thursday, 6 January at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.
The Apprentice 2022 contestants
Aaron Willis
Age: 38
From: Chorley, Lancashire
Occupation: Flight Operations Instructor
Aaron says: “My strongest point is that I can sell, to anybody and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me.”
Akeem Bundu-Kamara
Age: 29
From: London
Occupation: Strategy Manager For A Financial Firm
Akeem says: “My growing up has made me who I am, I’m able to converse with everyone, but also be able to show that financial, business side to myself.”
Akshay Thakrar
Age: 28
From: London
Occupation: Owner, Digital Marketing Agency
Akshay says: “My friends call me AK47 because I’m a killer salesperson.”
Alex Short
Age: 27
From: Hertford
Occupation: Owner, Commercial Cleaning Company
Alex says: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you.”
Amy Anzel
Age: 48
From: London
Occupation: Owner, Beauty Brand
Amy says: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will...”
Brittany Carter
Age: 25
From: Bristol
Occupation: Hotel Front of House Manager
Brittany says: “My motto for life is ‘always look on the bright side and be grateful for everything’– every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on 5 things I am grateful for from that day.”
Conor Gilsenan
Age: 28
From: London
Occupation: Sales Executive and former Professional Rugby Player
Conor says: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I’ m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”
Francesca Kennedy Wallbank
Age: 26
From: Surrey
Occupation: Owner, Sustainability Company
Francesca says: “There are two types of people in the world – there’s people that say they are going to do things and people that actually do them, and I’m a doer.”
Harry Mahmood
Age: 35
From: West Midlands
Occupation: Regional Operations Manager
Harry says: “Everything I’ve looked into achieving, I’ve achieved. I’ve literally done everything I’ve put my mind to.”
Harpreet Kaur
Age: 30
From: West Yorkshire
Occupation: Owner, Dessert Parlour
Harpreet says: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”
Kathryn Louise Burn
Age: 29
From: Swindon
Occupation: Owner, Online Pyjama Store
Kathryn says: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”
Navid Sole
Age: 27
From: London
Occupation: Pharmacist
Navid says: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.”
Nick Showering
Age: 31
From: London
Occupation: Finance Manager
Nick says: “In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So, I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom.”
Sophie Wilding
Age: 32
From: Cheltenham
Occupation: Owner, Boutique Cocktail Bar
Sophie says: “Failure is not an option, winning is part of my DNA.”
Shama Amin
Age: 41
From: Bradford
Occupation: Owner, Children’s Day Nursery
Shama says: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”
Stephanie Afflek
Age: 28
From: Kent
Occupation: Owner, Online Children’s Store
Stephanie says: “I’m an East London girl, and I’ve got that no nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful.”
You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.