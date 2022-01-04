Here are The Apprentice 2022 contestants on the new series of the BBC One show.

Lord Sugar will put sixteen candidates through their paces in a series of testing challenges as they compete to win a life-changing £250,000 investment for their business, in what remains the toughest interview process around.

The Apprentice Series 16 has attracted candidates from a broad range of backgrounds; from a former RAF flight instructor to a qualified pharmacist.

Baroness Brady and Tim Campbell (standing in for Claude Littner) are Lord Sugar’s trusted advisors, who are once again on hand to scrutinise the candidate’s every move.

As usual, after each task, the candidates must face Lord Sugar in the boardroom, where they will have to fight it out to avoid hearing the dreaded: "You’re fired."

The Apprentice 2022 begins Thursday, 6 January at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Apprentice 2022 contestants

Aaron Willis

Aaron Willis

Age: 38

From: Chorley, Lancashire

Occupation: Flight Operations Instructor

Aaron says: “My strongest point is that I can sell, to anybody and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success, because people will buy from me.”

Akeem Bundu-Kamara

Akeem Bundu-Kamara

Age: 29

From: London

Occupation: Strategy Manager For A Financial Firm

Akeem says: “My growing up has made me who I am, I’m able to converse with everyone, but also be able to show that financial, business side to myself.”

Akshay Thakrar

Akshay Thakrar

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Owner, Digital Marketing Agency

Akshay says: “My friends call me AK47 because I’m a killer salesperson.”

Alex Short

Alex Short

Age: 27

From: Hertford

Occupation: Owner, Commercial Cleaning Company

Alex says: “I would compare myself to a Ferrari, shiny on the outside but under the bonnet, there is a lot of fire and I’m coming for you.”

Amy Anzel

Amy Anzel

Age: 48

From: London

Occupation: Owner, Beauty Brand

Amy says: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will...”

Brittany Carter

Brittany Carter

Age: 25

From: Bristol

Occupation: Hotel Front of House Manager

Brittany says: “My motto for life is ‘always look on the bright side and be grateful for everything’– every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on 5 things I am grateful for from that day.”

Conor Gilsenan

Conor Gilsenan

Age: 28

From: London

Occupation: Sales Executive and former Professional Rugby Player

Conor says: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom, I’ m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

Age: 26

From: Surrey

Occupation: Owner, Sustainability Company

Francesca says: “There are two types of people in the world – there’s people that say they are going to do things and people that actually do them, and I’m a doer.”

Harry Mahmood

Harry Mahmood

Age: 35

From: West Midlands

Occupation: Regional Operations Manager

Harry says: “Everything I’ve looked into achieving, I’ve achieved. I’ve literally done everything I’ve put my mind to.”

Harpreet Kaur

Harpreet Kaur

Age: 30

From: West Yorkshire

Occupation: Owner, Dessert Parlour

Harpreet says: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends, I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

Kathryn Louise Burn

Kathryn Louise Burn

Age: 29

From: Swindon

Occupation: Owner, Online Pyjama Store

Kathryn says: “My dreams in my head are absolutely huge and I believe I can achieve them.”

Navid Sole

Navid Sole

Age: 27

From: London

Occupation: Pharmacist

Navid says: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.”

Nick Showering

Nick Showering

Age: 31

From: London

Occupation: Finance Manager

Nick says: “In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So, I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom.”

Sophie Wilding

Sophie Wilding

Age: 32

From: Cheltenham

Occupation: Owner, Boutique Cocktail Bar

Sophie says: “Failure is not an option, winning is part of my DNA.”

Shama Amin

Shama Amin

Age: 41

From: Bradford

Occupation: Owner, Children’s Day Nursery

Shama says: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”

Stephanie Afflek

Stephanie Afflek

Age: 28

From: Kent

Occupation: Owner, Online Children’s Store

Stephanie says: “I’m an East London girl, and I’ve got that no nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful.”

You'll be able to catch up and watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.