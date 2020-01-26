When is the next episode of The Masked Singer on TV? Here's all you need to know about the show on ITV.

The first ever UK series of The Masked Singer began in January.

The wacky singing show sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identity a secret behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A superstar panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with a studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

The Masked Singer UK next episode

The next episode of The Masked Singer is on Saturday, February 1 on ITV at 7PM. There is no episode on Sunday night.

The 90 minute episode will see all seven remaining celebrities compete together for the first time: They are Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

At the end of the show, it'll be a DOUBLE elimination with the sixth and seventh Masked Singers eliminated, and their true identities revealed.

How to watch The Masked Singer online

Full episodes of The Masked Singer UK are available to watch online via the ITV Hub here.

Alternatively, you can watch all the performances and reveals online via the show's official YouTube channel here.

The Masked Singer SPOILERS!

So far five of celebrities have left the competition and had their identity unmasked.

Episode 5: Saturday 25 January: Kelis (Daisy) leaves the competition.

Episode 4: Saturday 18 January: Teddy Sheringham (Tree) leaves the competition.

Episode 3: Saturday 11 January: Justin Hawkins (Chameleon) left the competition.

Episode 2: Sunday 5 January: Alan Johnson (Pharoah) left the competition.

Episode 1: Saturday 4 January: Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) left the competition.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday nights.