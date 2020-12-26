The Masked Singer secrets revealed ahead of new series

The secrets of The Masked Singer have been revealed ahead of the new series this weekend.

The hit entertainment show sees stars disguise themselves in characters costumes while performing pop songs to the nation.

Judges and viewers alike will again be speculating about who exactly is behind each mask when television's biggest guessing game returns Boxing Day on ITV.

With the show's surprise element coming from the big reveals, producers go to extreme lengths to make sure not even the slightest details about the contestants leak.

Panellist Davina McCall described the show's security as "insane", with only a select few crew members permitted to even communicate with the celebs.

The 2021 contestants

"The celebrities and the judges and presenters were always kept apart in two completely different areas," she explained. "I once saw somebody, and they still had a full on helmet on their head and a sign on their T- shirt saying 'don’t talk to me'.

"Very few people in the whole crew, out of all the cameramen and floor managers, knew their true identity."

Comedian Mo Gilligan, who joins the show for its second season,added: "I remember day one when I got in my car and I always talk to drivers – ‘Hey. How’s it going? You okay?’ And I remember the driver just said 'I’m good, I don’t know where I’m taking you and I’ve been told I’m not allowed to speak to you!'

"And then we got there and I’m just on the panel and even I had to go through SO many levels of security just to get to my dressing room. I was like wow this is so top secret. Sometimes you may think it’s just for TV but being involved in it...I had to go through five people just to get into the building!"

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross told how the competitors can't leave their dressing rooms unless they're incognito.

"The level of secrecy is second to none, it’s amazing. None of us had any idea," he said. "We would occasionally fish for a clue, or try to trick the people working on the show who we thought might know."

"The celebrities would only be allowed to walk around in their costume. They would leave their dressing room in costume. Even getting into their cars, they had a mask on."

Appearing on BBC 5 Live, one of last year's contestants revealed just how it all worked.

Politician Alan Johnson, unmasked as Pharaoh in the first week, said: "They don't do the reveal in front of the whole audience even.

The Masked Singer 2021 panellists and host

"They take two thirds of the audience away and make the smaller audience all sign non-disclosure agreements and they're the ones there for the reveal. They even go to those lengths.

He went on to say about appearing on the show: "If you weren't wearing the costume you were given a balaclava, I looked like a bank robber.

"As former Home Secretary I was a bit worried about that. And then a visor that is reflective so you can see out but no one can see in. Then a hooded anorak, with 'don't speak to me' on.

"And just as important as not seeing your face people are not allowed to hear your voice so you have to stay absolutely silent as you walk about."

Alongside Davina, Mo and Jonathan, Rita Ora returns to the panel for the second series with Joel Dommett back as host.

The Masked Singer begins 7PM on Boxing Day - Saturday, 26 December - on ITV.