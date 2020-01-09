Ibiza Weekender is back for season 6 in 2020 and the start date has been confirmed.

Ibiza Weekender is the hit ITV2 reality series which follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on the renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, viewers will once again be able to immerse themselves in the fun, flirtatious and often wild lives of the reps and their guests.

Ibiza Weekender start date

Series 6 of Ibiza Weekender has been confirmed to start on Sunday, January 19 on ITV2.

Episodes will air at 10:05PM straight after the new winter Love Island series.

You can watch a first look at Series 6 of Ibiza Weekender in the trailer below...

Those appearing on the cast will include head rep David (aka El Jefe) together with returning regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 is also expected to introduce some new faces.

How to watch Ibiza Weekender online

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub here where, at the time of writing, you can also catch up on Series 5.

Alternatively Series 2 to 5 are available to purchase to stream and/or download via Amazon Prime Video here or iTunes here.

In addition to the main series, 2018 saw spin-off show The Weekender Boat Party.

It saw the favourite and new weekender reps facing their biggest challenge yet: working aboard a yacht as they tour party hotspots and ensure it’s all plain sailing for their guests.

The Weekender: Boat Party can be watched online via Amazon Prime here or on iTunes here.

Ibiza Weekender airs on ITV2.

Series 6 begins Sunday, January 19 at 10:05PM.