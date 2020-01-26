Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From when it airs on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.

Ibiza Weekender cast

Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloe Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday, January 26 2020 at 10:05PM on ITV2 straight after Love Island. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.

In tonight's second episode, it’s the second weekend on the Party Isle of Ibiza and already El Jefe’s team of reps have started to couple up. With the next set of guests on their way and an old face about to join the rep team David is going to have his hands full.

Much to David’s frustration and Jordan’s disapproval Weekenderville relationships are blossoming with Tash and Jaden getting together and Riva and Callum getting closer. Even with the arrival of larger than life guests Izzy and Kennady and Alfie and Charlie there seem’s little that can upset the rep loving.

As the holidaymakers and reps settle into a typical loud and fun night out ex rep Chloe makes a staggering entrance. Much to everyone’s surprise David has hired her to join the team and she is determined to make as much impact from the word go, especially as things were left a little awkwardly with her ex Callum. Thankfully David and Tash take her back to the hotel to settle in while Jordan leads a fun night for the guests.

The full rep lineout has now assembled, and David is keen to avoid any potential drama, warning them that professionalism should always be maintained no matter how awkward it is with exes. Luckily newly promoted Jordan’s only distraction is a personalised bedding set from his girlfriend so he is all over the guest satisfaction.

With new rep Riva needing a strong night leading the team to impress the boss the second night goes off, but the team and guests are unaware back at the hotel Callum and Tash’s quiet night in has also gone off with a bang - though they are determined to keep it a secret for now.

As the guests depart having had the best weekend David starts to believe early teething issues have been resolved and the team is gelling – but with Tash and Callum still trying to pursue Jaden and Riva just how long can their own secret tryst stay hidden?