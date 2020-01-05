The second contestant on The Masked Singer has been revealed - who is behind the Pharaoh mask?

In The Masked Singer, celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A panel - made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong - and studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Tonight's second episode saw the second six mystery celebrities face off: Octopus, Fox, Tree, Daisy, Monster, and Pharaoh.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the second show, it was revealed that the identity of Pharaoh was politician Alan Johnson, who previously served as Home Secretary for the Labour party.

Asked why he signed up for the show, Alan Johnson said: "Because it was so weird and wacky", and admitted that going out in the first round was the toughest part of the process.

In the episode, the six celebrities battled it out in a series of head to head musical duels.

It was Fox vs Monster, Pharaoh vs Tree and Octopus vs Daisy.

After each song, the panel of offered up their opinions on the performance and their thoughts on who was behind the mask.

Then after each battle, the studio audience voted for their favourite of the two performances with that act going through to the next weekend. The winners of the battles were Fox, Tree, and Octopus.

The losers of the battles - Monster, Pharaoh and Daisy - went forward to the bottom three.

There, the panel decided which of the bottom three acts would be eliminated and leave the competition.

The panel voted to keep Monster and Daisy in the competition leaving Pharaoh to be eliminated and revealing himself.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.