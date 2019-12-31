Joel Dommett feels like he has "won the lottery" hosting The Masked Singer

Joel Dommett has admitted he 'couldn't believe his luck' when ITV hired him to host The Masked Singer UK.

The bonkers guessing game has been a smash hit around the world, drawing over ten million viewers in the United States.

While you might have expected ITV to seek a big-name presenter for the best chance of success on this side of the pond, they've taken a bit of a gamble by signing Joel.

The comedian is no stranger to the broadcaster, having fronted I'm A Celebrity… Extra Camp and Hey Tracey on ITV2.

However, The Masked Singer is his first major gig on the main channel - and on primetime Saturday night to boot.

Needless to say, Joel was cock-a-hoop when the producers got in touch.

"I couldn’t believe my luck. I feel like I’ve won the lottery," he commented ahead of the new series.

"It feels like an amazing job, surrounded by a brilliant panel. It’s an absolute dream.

"It’s my first foray into Saturday night television and shiny floor entertainment. I was already a massive fan of the show from the USA so it’s an absolute no brainer to do it."

The 34-year-old is popular with viewers, having finished in second place as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

Speaking to The Sun recently, he expressed hope that The Masked Singer could land him more big roles.

"I feel lucky that a few new names are coming through and they plucked me from relative obscurity," he said.

"Each year I think I’m not going to work again and something comes up."

Joel is joined on the show by four big-name judges, who will witness mystery celebrity contestants perform in lavish character costumes.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora face the task of guessing which famous faces are behind the masks.

The Masked Singer UK premieres on Saturday at 7.00pm and Sunday at 8.00pm on ITV.