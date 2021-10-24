Who left Strictly Come Dancing 'leaks online hours before results show'

The latest Strictly Come Dancing 2021 results have reportedly been leaked online.

Strictly Come Dancing's latest live show aired on BBC One last night (23 October) ahead of the latest results episode airing this evening.

However who left Strictly has apparently already been revealed on social media websites such as Twitter.

Unlike the performances, the Strictly results show is pre-recorded meaning who was eliminated can often be 'leaked' before it airs on TV.

The rumoured result will only be officially confirmed when it is broadcast on BBC One tonight from 7:15PM.

Following numerous leaks of who is voted out each week, many viewers have called on the BBC to air the results live on TV.

One wrote on Twitter: "They really just need to get rid of Sunday night and do a longer live show on a Saturday......half the time some muppet on here will just spoil it all for everyone."

Another posted: "The absolute worst thing about #strictly is that they STILL keep up the pretence that the results show is filmed on Sundays. Everyone knows. Stop lying"

"Would #Strictly2021 results show be better if they where live?" a third asked.

Saturday's fifth live show saw ten celebrity couples performing with Judi Love missing a week. It's expected she will return to the competition next Saturday.

John Whaite and pro partner Johannes Radebe topped the scores this week with 38 points for a Charleston that Motsi Mabuse described as "spectacular" and Anton Du Beke said was "just amazing".

In the bottom two of the judges' marks were Sara Davies and Ugo Monye with 25 and 20 points respectively after each danced the notoriously difficult Rumba.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2021: See this week's full leaderboard and scores.

The judges' marks will be combined with the viewer votes to determine which two celebs must dance again before the judges decide who stays. Head judge Shirley Ballas will have the casting vote in case of a tie.

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 24 October at 7:15PM BBC One.

Alongside the results, there will be a guest performance from Craig David and MNEK.