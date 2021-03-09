The Circle narrator: Who is the voiceover on the Channel 4 show?

The Circle is currently airing on Channel 4 - but who is the narrator of the hit reality series?

Airing Friday-Sunday nights on Channel 4, The Circle is back for for 2021 with its first Celebrity series.

Over three weeks, contestants compete for £100,000 while never meeting face to face as they take part in a social media based reality game show.

Who is The Circle voice-over?

Joining them - at least in voice - is narrator Sophie Willan.

The comic from Bolton is well known on the stand up circuit, appearing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 with her award winning show Branded.

Providing voice over throughout The Circle, she joins Emma Willis on the hosting team with Emma fronting live shows from the studio.

You can follow Sophie on Instagram @sophiewillan and Twitter @sophiewillan.

What is The Circle?

In Channel 4's The Circle, contestants live separately confined to single apartments shared only by cameras watching their every move.

In a game where anyone can be anyone, never meeting one another in person, the only way contestants can communicate with each other is through voice-activated social network The Circle.

Contestants rate each other frequently and unpopular players are blocked.

Ultimately, the most popular player at the end of the series stands to win a cash prize of up to £100,000.

The Circle airs Monday-Friday and Sunday nights on Channel 4.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Meanwhile, you can stream episodes and past series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes.