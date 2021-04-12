The Circle 2021: How to watch online and catch up on past series and episodes

The Circle has wrapped up its latest series - here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of The Circle kicked off in March on Channel 4.

In social media based reality game show The Circle, contestants reside separately in their own apartments, with cameras watching their every move.

Never meeting one another in person, the sole way they can communicate with each other is through voice-activated social network The Circle, allowing players to be whoever they want to be.

Contestants rate each other frequently and unpopular players are blocked. Once blocked, and before leaving the show, the eliminated players will get to meet other players in person for the first time.

Ultimately, the most popular player at the end of the series wins a cash prize of up to £100,000.

Watch The Circle online

The Circle airs Monday-Friday and Sunday nights at 10PM on Channel 4.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 The Circle page.

Watch The Circle's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of The Circle are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4. The Circle first started in 2018, hosted by Maya Jama and Alice Levine.

The first series ran for 19 episodes before the winner was crowned.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

If you don't fancy using the ad-supported All4, you can purchase the series to watch via a number of paid online streaming platforms.

You can stream episodes and past series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes.

