The Strictly Come Dancing line up (L-R) James Bye; Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin; Tyler West; Tony Adams; Kaye Adams; Jayde Adams; Helen Skelton; Fleur East; Richie Anderson; Molly Rainford; Matt Goss; Ellie Simmonds; Will Mellor; Ellie Taylor. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

The fees that Strictly Come Dancing celebrities are paid have reportedly been revealed.

And they’re perhaps surprisingly low compared to other celebrity shows.

While some stars can pick up cheques for as much as £500,000 for a few weeks in I’m A Celebrity’s camp, Strictly’s contestants apparently get much less for a LOT more work.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas,Picture shows: Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas ,BBC,Ray Burmiston

Unlike other shows where stars can negotiate their own fee, celebs on Strictly are said to all be paid the exact same although their final payout depends on how far they get in the competition.

How much are the Strictly Come Dancing line up paid?

According to The Sun newspaper, each celebrity is given a standard £25,000 fee for signing up which rises to £40,000 at the end of October.

Those who make the Quarter Finals enjoy £60,000 which climbs to £75,000 if they last an extra week and get into the semi-finals.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner will reportedly be paid £100,000.

Celebs can also make extra cash by signing up to the live tour, which will take place at arenas across the country in the New Year.

While the money involved is still big bucks compared to your average yearly salary, it’s not enough to entice some celebs to sign up.

As for the Strictly pros, they’re rumoured to all be paid around £50,000 each series and can double that figure by appearing on the live tour.

And finally it’s claimed that the judges are paid around £200,000 each to appear on the panel.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 line up

Celebs on this year’s line include Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, TV presenter Helen Skelton, singer & presenter Fleur East, actor & comedian Jayde Adams and media personality Richie Anderson.

They’re joined by TV actor Will Mellor, football legend Tony Adams, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, Bros singer Matt Goss and radio DJ and TV presenter Tyler West.

Concluding 2022’s cast are CBBC actress Molly Rainford, presenter & actress Kym Marsh, Loose Women regular Kaye Adams, stand up comedian and actress Ellie Taylor and soap star James Bye.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.