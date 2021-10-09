The fees that Strictly Come Dancing celebrities are paid have reportedly been revealed.

And they're perhaps surprisingly low compared to other celebrity shows.

Advertisements

While some stars can pick up cheques for as much as £500,000 for a few weeks in I'm A Celebrity's camp or in Celebrity Big Brother's house, Strictly's contestants apparently get much less for a LOT more work.

Unlike other shows where stars can negotiate their own fee, celebs on Strictly are said to all be paid the exact same although their final payout depends on how far they get in the competition.

How much are the Strictly Come Dancing line up paid?

According to The Sun newspaper, each celebrity is given a standard £25,000 fee for signing up which rises to £40,000 at the end of October.

Those who make the Quarter Finals enjoy £60,000 which climbs to £75,000 if they last an extra week and get into the semi-finals.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner will reportedly be paid £100,000.

Celebs can also make extra cash by signing up to the live tour, which usually takes place in the Spring the year after the series finishes but has been postponed for 2021.

Advertisements

While the money involved is still big bucks compared to your average yearly salary, it's not enough to entice some celebs to sign up.

As for the Strictly pros, they're rumoured to all be paid around £50,000 each series and can double that figure by appearing on the live tour.

And finally it's claimed that the judges are paid around £200,000 each to appear on the panel.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line up

Celebs on this year's line up include telly presenter AJ Odudu, actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, singer Tom Fletcher, CBBC presenter and actor Rhys Stephenson and presenter Dan Walker.

Also on the cast are comic and presenter Judi Love, actor and author Robert Webb, sports broadcaster Ugo Monye, cookery author John Whaite and actress Nina Wadia.

Advertisements

Finishing this season's contestants are influencer, chef and TV presenter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay, Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Dragons' Den star Sara Davies.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One.