Real Housewives of Cheshire cast and start date

The much-anticipated seventeenth series of The Real Housewives of Cheshire is set to return to our screens this month, bringing back beloved characters and introducing fresh faces to the glamorous ensemble.

Advertisements

The new series begins on Monday, 25 March at 9PM on ITVBe and ITVX with latest instalments of Cheshire’s most fabulous lives.

This series welcomes back fan favourites Seema Malhotra, Lauren Simon, Lystra Adams, Sheena Lynch, Rachel Lugo, and Nicole Sealey, who are sure to continue bringing drama, fashion, and luxury to our living rooms.

Joining the returning housewives are two new members, Paige and Ell, promising to make this series more captivating and stylish than ever.

In the new series, the housewives embark on a serene journey to the Lake District, only for their retreat to evolve into a test of friendships and a catalyst for drama amidst the peaceful backdrop.

Amidst the turmoil, Paige’s announcement of her pregnancy might offer a moment of unity and joy for the group. However, the lingering question remains: Where has Lauren disappeared to? It seems only Big Brother holds the answer.

Special appearances by Hanna Kinsella, Tanya Bardsley, and Ampika Pickston are set to add even more intrigue and excitement to the series.

Advertisements

Tanya, one of the original cast members since 2015, and Ampika, returning after a significant hiatus, are sure to bring their unique flair back to the show.

Ell joins the cast as a true embodiment of the new wave of Cheshire socialites, boasting an impressive following as an influencer, model, and fashionista, while also navigating life in a blended family.

Paige steps up as a full-time housewife this series, with plenty of developments in her personal and professional life, including a new home and an expanding business, alongside her journey to motherhood.

Advertisements

The series,will culminate in the eagerly awaited Reunion show, hosted by the ultimate #RHOCheshire enthusiast and television presenter, Brian Dowling.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire returns to ITVBe and ITVX at 9PM on Monday, 25 March.