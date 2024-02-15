Cast revealed for Pilgrimage 2024 on BBC

Pilgrimage is back for 2024 with The Road to Wild Wales airing on BBC Two and iPlayer in March.

Advertisements

Marking the return of the beloved series Pilgrimage for its sixth season, this latest installment will see seven celebrities of diverse faiths and beliefs embark on a modern-day pilgrimage along the North Wales Pilgrim’s Way.

Spanning three 60-minute episodes, the series will document their emotional journey towards Bardsey Island, the mythical ‘Island of 20,000 saints’, located off the Llyn Peninsula’s western tip.

Meet the cast of Pilgrimage

The group of seven taking part are:

Wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan , who finds her faith in the natural world

, who finds her faith in the natural world Spencer Matthews , the former reality TV star and entrepreneur, exploring spiritual questions beyond his Church of England upbringing

, the former reality TV star and entrepreneur, exploring spiritual questions beyond his Church of England upbringing Journalist and TV presenter Sonali Shah , raised in a Jain household

, raised in a Jain household Comedian Eshaan Akbar , a lapsed Muslim

, a lapsed Muslim Amanda Lovett , a practising Catholic and breakout star from the BBC’s The Traitors

, a practising Catholic and breakout star from the BBC’s The Traitors Actor Tom Rosenthal , known for his role in Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner and identifying as ‘areligious’

, known for his role in Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner and identifying as ‘areligious’ TV personality Christine McGuinness, who embraces spirituality without adhering to a single faith.

The pilgrimage route, established in 2011, connects ancient churches dedicated to early Christian Celtic saints.

It winds through Wales’ breathtaking natural landscapes, including the Eryri mountain ranges, known as Snowdonia, and the North Wales coastal path. Over two weeks, the pilgrims will journey 220km starting from Flint Castle by the Dee Estuary, moving along the coastal path to Greenfield Valley, where the official pilgrimage begins.

Their trek through North Wales will challenge them with rugged paths and steep climbs across beautiful mountainous terrains, including an ascent of Yr Wydffa (Mount Snowdon), the highest peak in England and Wales.

With their belongings on their backs, the group will experience a variety of accommodations, from caravans and climbers’ huts to an eco-retreat in an ancient oak forest and a Buddhist meditation centre.

Advertisements

Their destination, Bardsey Island or Ynys Enlli, has historical significance as a spiritual retreat for early Christian monks and hermits, revered as a sacred site where the veil between the physical and spiritual worlds is thin. The crossing to Bardsey Sound is famously treacherous, posing a final obstacle to the pilgrims’ journey.

Pilgrimage: The Road to Wild Wales airs on BBC Two and iPlayer in March.