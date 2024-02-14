Passenger cast and first look at new ITV series

Passenger, starring Wunmi Mosaku, David Threlfall, and Rowan Robinson, is a thriller exploring a village’s mysteries, set to air on ITV1 and ITVX in March.

Passenger is written by debut screenwriter Andrew Buchan, who is best known for his acting roles on Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman and Better.

The series will be released on ITV1 and ITVX in March 2024.

Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson)

The plot of Passenger

The series explores a close-knit community who are unwilling to face their fears of change, of outsiders and of the unknown.

Located in the imagined Northern village of Chadder Vale, the narrative follows former Metropolitan Police Detective Riya Ajunwa as she delves into a sequence of bizarre and unexplained offences, leaving the local population bewildered.

Riya, having moved to the deteriorating town of Chadder Vale five years prior, is on the hunt for a significant case, a mystery that reignites her passion for detective work. Then, one evening, a young resident, Katie Wells (portrayed by Rowan Robinson), vanishes under mysterious circumstances, only to return seemingly unharmed the following day. The community, quick to move on, raises minimal questions, with life swiftly returning to its usual pace. However, Riya, still an outsider in Chadder Vale, senses that something is amiss.

As Riya investigates, she uncovers a pattern of eerie incidents and harrowing crimes within Chadder Vale, leading the townspeople to concoct narrow-minded theories and point fingers at external factors like the nearby fracking site and its supervisor, Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall). Despite the growing oddities, the community dismisses Riya’s suspicions about the town’s underlying issues, but what exactly are they trying to hide?

Meet the cast

The six-part darkly comic thriller stars Bafta-winning actress Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Damilola, Our Loved Boy, Lovecraft Country), David Threlfall (Shameless, Funny Woman) and Rowan Robinson (So Awkward).

Jim Bracknell (David Threlfall)

The cast also features Daniel Ryan (The Bay) as Derek Jackson, Barry Sloane (Six) as Eddie Wells, Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack) as Joanne Wells, Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary, Rillington Place) as Kane Jackson, Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt) as Jakub Makowski, Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street) as John Trowbridge, Matilda Freeman (Alma’s Not Normal) as Lilly Wells, Shervin Alenabi (Baghdad In My Shadow) as Mehmet Shah, Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife) as Ali Day and Arian Nik (The Bay) as Nish Chowdry.

They’re joined by Jo Hartley (After Life, In My Skin) as Chief Constable Linda Markel, Sean Gilder (The Gold, Shameless) as Tony Corrigan and Debbie Rush (Coronation Street, Brassic) as forensic analyst Terry Jackson.

The drama will premiere on BritBox in the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden