First look at Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris’ new show

Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris are hitting the road in a brand-new series, and we’ve got the first look at their European adventure.

Paddy and Chris: Road Tripping kicks off on Sunday, 29 September on BBC One and iPlayer.

The three-part series, produced by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions, sees the duo set off on a mission to discover the secrets of living a long and fulfilling life.

Both feeling their age – with Paddy jokingly calling himself “well and truly middle-aged” and Chris approaching the big 5-0 – the pair dive headfirst into the world of wellness.

From the adrenaline rush of rollercoasters to the challenges of surfing and even a bit of cosmetic tweaking, Paddy and Chris aren’t holding back.

The trailer shows them exploring how people across Europe grow old gracefully, aiming to make their years ahead the best yet.

Throughout the series, Paddy and Chris meet some of Europe’s healthiest, happiest, and longest-living individuals.

They’ll be immersing themselves in the local cultures of Sweden, Greece, and Switzerland, while also doing some personal soul-searching.

As they tackle midlife head-on, the duo are on a quest to uncover some of the best-kept secrets of thriving through life’s later years.