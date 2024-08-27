Molly Windsor and Asa Butterfield take centre stage in a new Netflix UK drama, Out of the Dust, penned by acclaimed writer Julie Gearey.

Best known for her work on Intergalactic, Cuffs, and Prisoners Wives, Julie is set to deliver another unforgettable experience with this latest series.

Produced by Double Dutch Productions, part of Banijay UK, this 6-part thriller dives deep into the unsettling world of a conservative Christian sect.

In Out of the Dust, we follow Rosie, portrayed by Molly Windsor, as she navigates a life bound by strict religious beliefs.

Her world is thrown into turmoil after a chance encounter with Sam, an escaped convict played by Asa Butterfield.

This meeting ignites Rosie’s journey of self-discovery, challenging her long-held beliefs about her marriage and the community she calls home.

As Rosie questions everything she’s ever known, the real danger starts to emerge. Is it the oppressive cult she’s trapped in, or the mysterious man who might be her saviour—or her downfall?

The cast also includes Fra Fee as Sam, Siobhan Finneran as Mrs Phillips and Christopher Eccleston as Mr Phillips.

Filming for the series has already kicked off in the UK, and we can’t wait to see how this tense, emotional story unfolds on screen.