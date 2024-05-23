Lee Mack’s hit sitcom Not Going Out will return for a new series on the BBC in 2025, it’s been confirmed.

This announcement solidifies Not Going Out as the UK’s longest-running sitcom currently on air, having recently joined the elite group of sitcoms to reach 100 episodes.

Lee Mack said: “Once again I’m very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom.

“I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC, and to be part of it myself is still a dream come true, even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again….!!”

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC, added: “Not Going Out remains one of the UK’s most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team.

“The show’s consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return.”

Not Going Out, now the UK’s second longest-running sitcom by number of series and fifth by number of episodes, stars Lee Mack as Lee and Sally Bretton as Lucy.

Over its 13 series, the show has featured a stellar regular cast including Bobby Ball, Abigail Cruttenden, Hugh Dennis, Megan Dodds, Deborah Grant, Miranda Hart, Tim Vine, Timothy West, Geoffrey Whitehead, and Katy Wix.

The sitcom continues to be a cornerstone for the BBC, ranking among the top two most-watched comedies on iPlayer over the past 12 months, alongside Ghosts.

The 100th episode, a special aired during the 2023 Christmas schedule, averaged an impressive 4.6 million viewers.