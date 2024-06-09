Huge popstar set to join Strictly Come Dancing line up

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts could be swapping the concert stage for the dance floor after her band’s tour ends.

The singer is being eyed by Strictly bosses for the next series, following her impressive performance on the show’s Christmas special in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022: Nicola Roberts and Giovanni Pernice. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

A source told The Sun: “Nicola is a beautiful dancer with amazing musicality. Her waltz on the Strictly special was stunning.

“They’d love to have Nicola back, and the offer is on the table for her.”

Nicola, who danced with pro Giovanni Pernice during the festive episode, narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy to EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

However, she thoroughly enjoyed the experience, saying: “I said I wanted fun and it has been fun.”

Her bandmate Kimberley Walsh previously finished as runner-up on Strictly in 2012.

A Strictly spokesperson said: “”We do not comment on speculation.”

Nicola and her bandmates Kimberley, Cheryl Tweedy and Nadine Coyle are currently in the midst of their massive comeback tour, performing live for the first time since the tragic passing of their bandmate and close friend Sarah Harding in September 2021.

The tour will wrap up in Liverpool on June 30 ahead of Strictly’s return in the autumn.