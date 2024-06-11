New Netflix Agatha Christie adaptation reveals all star cast

Advertisements

Casting has been revealed for new Agatha Christie series The Seven Dials Mystery on Netflix.

BAFTA Rising Star Mia McKenna-Bruce, known for her roles in How To Have Sex and Persuasion, is set to lead the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation, The Seven Dials Mystery. Mia will play ‘Bundle’, a young, determined sleuth.

Mia shared her excitement, saying: “Chris Chibnall’s scripts are brilliant, and I am thrilled to be part of this new interpretation of the iconic Agatha Christie’s storytelling.”

Joining Mia is Helena Bonham Carter, who will portray Lady Caterham, and Martin Freeman, who will take on the role of Battle.

The Seven Dials Mystery is penned by Chris Chibnall, the creator of Broadchurch and Doctor Who.

Set in 1925 England, the story begins at a lavish country house party where a practical joke goes murderously wrong. It’s up to the unlikeliest of sleuths, the inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent, to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life and expose a complex mystery.

This witty, fast-paced drama from the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, is set to be brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix. The Seven Dials Mystery is the first series to go into production with Orchid Pictures and will start filming this summer.