Bridgerton release date, cast and trailer from new Netflix series

Bridgerton is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The series based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, that follows the competitive world of Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Netflix describes their adaptation as as "a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all."

Bridgerton UK Netflix release date

Bridgerton's first season will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, December 25 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

All episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

The first season will have eight episodes.

For now, you can watch the first trailer below...

Bridgerton 2020 cast

The cast from the first season features:

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson

Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso

Harriet Cains as Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Ben Miller as Lord Featherington

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington

Jonathan Jude as Hansol

They're joined by Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown

A synopsis of the series shares: "From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

"Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.

"Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

"Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future."

Picture: Netflix

