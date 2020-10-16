The Haunting Of Bly Manor cast from Netflix series

The Haunting Of Bly Manor has arrived on Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The 2020 series is follow up to The Haunting of Hill House and the second season of The Haunting anthology series.

Loosely based on the works of Henry James, The Haunting Of Bly Manor dropped on Netflix in October.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor 2020 cast

The cast features Victoria Pedretti as Danielle "Dani" Clayton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint, Amelia Eve as Jamie, T'Nia Miller as Hannah Grose, Rahul Kohli as Owen Sharma, Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel, Amelie Bea Smith as Flora Wingrave, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Miles Wingrave and Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave.

Further casting includes Kamal Khan as Old Owen, Christie Burke as Older Flora / The Bride, Thomas Nicholson as Older Miles/The Bride's Brother, Carla Gugino as Old Jamie/The Storyteller, Duncan Fraser as Old Henry/The Father of the Bride.

Also on the cast over the series are Roby Attal as Edmund "Eddie" O'Mara, Calix Fraser as The Victorian Child, Kate Siegelas Viola Willoughby, Catherine Parker as Perdita Willoughby, Alex Essoe as Charlotte Wingrave, Matthew Holness as Dominic Wingrave, Liam Raymond Dib as the Plague Doctor and Greg Sestero as James.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor UK Netflix release date

The Haunting Of Bly Manor was released on Netflix UK on October 9

There are nine episodes from the new series which are all available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

A synopsis of the show shares: "From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England.

"After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller).

"But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

Picture: Netflix

