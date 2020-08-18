Enola Holmes UK release date, cast and trailer from Netflix movie

Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter is on its way to Netflix.

The movie is a film adaptation of the book series of the same name by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes UK Netflix release date

Enola Holmes will be released on Netflix UK on Wednesday, September 23 2020 at 8AM BST.

The film will be available to stream via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch the first trailer in the video below...

Enola Holmes UK Netflix cast

The cast will feature Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role of Enola Holmes with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes.

Further casting includes Fiona Shaw, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Susie Wokoma and Burn Gorman.

A synopsis reads: "England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why.

"After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London.

"But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

"Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.

Picture: Netflix/ROBERT VIGLASKI