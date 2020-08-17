The Gift season 2 release date and cast from new Netflix series

The Gift season 2 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The Turkish fantasy series is based on the novel Dünyanın Uyanışı by Şengül Boybaş.

After making its debut on the streaming platform in 2019 with a eight-episode premiere season, a second series is on the way.

The Gift season 2 UK Netflix release date

The Gift season 2 will be released on Netflix UK on Thursday, September 10 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

All new episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch the first season in full right now.

The Gift 2020 cast and spoilers

The Gift cast features Beren Saat as Atiye, Mehmet Günsür as Erhan, Metin Akdülger as Ozan, Melisa Şenolsun as Cansu, Başak Köklükaya as Serap, Civan Canova as Mustafa, Tim Seyfi as Serdar, Meral Çetinkaya as Zühre and Cezmi Baskın as Öner.

They're joined by Fatih Al as Nazım, Hazal Türesan as Hannah, Sibel Melek as Seher and Melisa Akman as Anima.

The series follows the life of Atiye who is a young and beautiful painter and leads the perfect life in Istanbul; she has a loving family, a wealthy and lovable boyfriend, and to top it all off, she is about to open her first solo exhibition.

But her perfect life is about to change with a discovery made in the most ancient temple on Earth, Göbekli Tepe.

An archeologist named Erhan, discovers a symbol in the ruins, a symbol that connects Atiye to Göbekli Tepe in a very mysterious way. And now, Atiye will turn her life upside down and spark a quest to discover the secrets of her past, secrets hidden within those ancient ruins.