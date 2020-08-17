White Lines won't be returning for a second season, it's been revealed.

The Netflix series - which comes from Money Heist creator Álex Pina - premiered in May with its first season of ten episodes.

However Actor Daniel Mays, who played Marcus in the show, has said it won't be back for more.

He wrote on social media: "Following the reports in the press over the past couple of days and for all those asking me on here, it’s with a heavy heart I post the #WhiteLines season 2 ship has well and truly sailed. Huge thanks, respect and admiration to @netflix @netflixuk @alexpinaoficial @leftbankpictures and @vancouvermedia_ for the ride of a lifetime.

"Love to the incredible cast & crew and to all the amazing fans for watching around the globe. Your support for the show meant the world to us. So THANK YOU! 🙌 Farewell Marcus.........you were my favourite. 🎧❤️"

Fellow cast member Angela Griffin, who played Anna, first cast doubt on a second series earlier this month.

She told a Q&A for the West End's Theatre Royal Haymarket: "Will there be a series two of White Lines? I don't think so. I wish there was but it's very quiet on the White Lines hotlines."

She added: "My gut feeling is that it was left in a place where it's nicely tied up. I think that's where it's going to stay. Sorry to say."

While there may not be a season 2 you can watch the first run of White Lines on Netflix here.

A synopsis of the show shares: "When the body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza, his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened.

"Her investigation will lead her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge."

Alongside Angela and Daniel, the cast features Laura Haddock as Zoe Walker and Tom Rhys Harries as Axel Walker.

Marta Milans, Juan Diego Bottoas, Pedro Casablanc and Belen Lopez play the Calafat family roles of Kika, Oriol, Andreu and Conchita respectively, with Nuno Lopes as Boxer, Laurence Fox as David and Francis Magee as Mr Walker.