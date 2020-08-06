Ratched UK release date, cast and trailer of new Netflix series

Ratched is the new series on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

Ratched was inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey.

From who's on the cast to when to watch, here's all you need to know!

Ratched UK Netflix release date

Ratched will be released on Netflix UK on September 18, 2020 8:00 AM BST.

All 8 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

And even before the first outing, a second series has been confirmed!

Ratched 2020 cast and spoilers

The cast Ratched features:

Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched

Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs

Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket

Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood

Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover

Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson

Charlie Carver as Huck

Alice Englert as Dolly

Amanda Plummer as Louise

Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright

Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte

Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn.

The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

A teaser about the series from Netflix reads:"Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

"On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born."

You can watch a first trailer from series above.

Picture: SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX © 2020

