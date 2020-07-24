Selling Sunset season 3 is on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, following the city's most successful realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip.

The first season debuted in 2019 before a second series premiered earlier this year.

Now a season 3 is on the way!

Selling Sunset season 3 release date

Selling Sunset season 3 will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, August 7 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

All 8 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here where the first two seasons are currently available.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer below...

Netflix tease of season 3: "Big changes come to The Oppenheim Group as a major sale closes, the agents consider career moves, and one broker faces a very public breakup."

The castppearing on season 3 will be Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Young, Davina Potratz, Romain Bonnet and Amanza Smith.

A synopsis of the show reveals: "They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact.

"This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever. Welcome to Selling Sunset."