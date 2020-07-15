The Rain season 3 UK release date, cast and trailer for final series of Netflix hit

The Rain season 3 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The apocalyptic series The Rain launched its first season on Netflix in 2018.

It tells the story of two siblings join a band of young survivors seeking safety - and answers - Six years after a brutal virus wipes out most of Scandinavia's population.

Now a third and final series on its way this summer.

The Rain season 3 UK Netflix release date

The Rain season 3 will be released on Netflix UK on Thursday, August 6, 2020 8:00 AM BST

All six new episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

Meanwhile, seasons 1-2 are currently available to stream in full.

The Rain 2020 cast and spoilers

The season 3 cast features Alba August (Simone), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (Rasmus), Mikkel Boe Følsgaard (Martin), Sonny Lindberg (Jean), Lukas Løkken (Patrick), Clara Rosager (Sarah), Evin Ahmad (Kira), Nathalie Madueño (Fie), and Johannes Kuhnke (Sten).

New cast members are Rex Leonard (Daniel), Cecilia Loffredo (Luna), Henrik Birch (Lars) and Annemette Andersen (Trine).

As for what we can expect in series 3, here's the official synopsis: "The Rain season 3 will pick up where the second season left off. Years after the rain decimated the population of Scandinavia, Simone and Rasmus find themselves at odds on how to save humanity.

"Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?"

You can watch a first trailer from The Rain season 3 below.

Photo credit: Per Arnesen / Netflix