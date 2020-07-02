Cursed is the brand new drama on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend as told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

It's based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.

Cursed UK Netflix release date

Cursed will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, July 17 2020 at 8AM BST.

All 10 episodes in the series will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch a first look trailer from the series below...

Cursed cast

Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why, Love, Simon) will lead the cast in the role of Nimue.

Devon Terrell (Barry) will play Arthur and Gustaf Skarsgård (Westworld, Vikings) will play Merlin.

Further confirmed casting for Cursed on Netflix includes Daniel Sharman (Fear the Walking Dead, Medici), Peter Mullan (Ozark), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion), Shalom Brune-Franklin (The State, Our Girl), Sebastian Armesto (Poldark, Broadchurch), Emily Coates (Flack), Catherine Walker (Versailles, The Delinquent Season) and Billy Jenkins (The Crown, Holmes & Watson, Humans).

"After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther."

