Dynasty season 3 is on its way to Netflix in the UK - here's all you need to know.

The TV series, which first premiered in 2017, is a reboot of the 1980s soap opera of the same name.

Airing on The CW in the United States, the series comes to the UK this month (May).

Dynasty season 3 UK Netflix release date

Dynasty season 3 will be released on Netflix UK on Saturday, May 23 2020. New shows on Netflix typically go online at 8AM.

All 20 episodes will be available to stream immediately via Netflix UK here.

Meanwhile, a fourth series has already been confirmed to go into production.

Dynasty 2020 cast and spoilers

The season 3 cast features Elizabeth Gillies as Fallon Carrington, Rafael de la Fuente as Samuel Josiah "Sammy Jo" Jones, Sam Underwood as Adam Carrington / Dr. Mike Harrison and Michael Michele as Dominique Deveraux.

Also on the cast are Maddison Brown as Kirby Anders, Adam Huber as Liam Ridley, Robert Christopher Riley as Michael Culhane, Sam Adegoke as Jeff Colby, Alan Dale as Joseph Anders and Grant Show as Blake Carrington.

Meanwhile, joining for the third run are Daniella Alonso, as Cristal Jennings Carrington and Elaine Hendrix as Alexis Carrington Colby.

As for what we can expect in series 3, here's the official synopsis: "As DYNASTY hurtles into its explosive third season, the Carrington family will face the unknown on all fronts.

"Dealing with the fallout from the startling second season finale, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) is surrounded by a host of rivals looking to destroy her, the most wicked of which is her own brother, Adam (Sam Underwood), who takes the idea of “sibling rivalry” to a whole new level of crazy."

