Sex Education season 2 release date, cast and first trailer

Sex Education is coming to Netflix with season 2 - when is the release date and who's on the cast?
The British comedy drama premiered in 2019 with eight episodes and was a huge hit.
Season 2 will be released in full on Netflix on Friday, January 17, 2020.
The series follows Otis Milburn, whose mother works as a sex therapist. In Season 1, Otis set up a sex advice business together with fellow student Maeve to help their peers with sexual problems.
Season 2 picks up with Otis in a relationship with Ola, while still having feelings for Maeve. Elsewhere, his mother Jean is dealing with her own romance with handyman Jakob.
Sex Education release date
Sex Education season 2 will be made available on Netflix from Friday January 17, 2020.
The second season has eight episodes which will be available to watch in full instantly.
You can watch the entire series via Netflix UK online here.
Sex Education cast
Here's a round up of those making up the cast of Sex Education on season 2...
Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn
Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn
Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong
Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley
Connor Swindells as Adam Groff
Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti
Alistair Petrie as Mr Groff
Mimi Keene as Ruby
Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs
Chaneil Kular as Anwar
Simone Ashley as Olivia
Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart
Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman
Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman
James Purefoy as Remi Milburn
Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley
Sex Education season 2 trailer
You can watch a first look at season 2 of Sex Education in the trailer below.
Netflix teases of Series 2: "Otis finally loosens up -- often and epically -- but the pressure’s on to perform as chlamydia hits the school and mates struggle with new issues."