Sex Education season 2 release date, cast and first trailer

Sex Education is coming to Netflix with season 2 - when is the release date and who's on the cast?

The British comedy drama premiered in 2019 with eight episodes and was a huge hit.

Season 2 will be released in full on Netflix on Friday, January 17, 2020.

The series follows Otis Milburn, whose mother works as a sex therapist. In Season 1, Otis set up a sex advice business together with fellow student Maeve to help their peers with sexual problems.

Season 2 picks up with Otis in a relationship with Ola, while still having feelings for Maeve. Elsewhere, his mother Jean is dealing with her own romance with handyman Jakob.

Sex Education release date

Sex Education season 2 will be made available on Netflix from Friday January 17, 2020.

The second season has eight episodes which will be available to watch in full instantly.

You can watch the entire series via Netflix UK online here.

Sex Education cast

Here's a round up of those making up the cast of Sex Education on season 2...

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean F. Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Alistair Petrie as Mr Groff

Mimi Keene as Ruby

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Chaneil Kular as Anwar

Simone Ashley as Olivia

Tanya Reynolds as Lily Iglehart

Mikael Persbrandt as Jakob Nyman

Patricia Allison as Ola Nyman

James Purefoy as Remi Milburn

Anne-Marie Duff as Erin Wiley

Sex Education season 2 trailer

You can watch a first look at season 2 of Sex Education in the trailer below.

Netflix teases of Series 2: "Otis finally loosens up -- often and epically -- but the pressure’s on to perform as chlamydia hits the school and mates struggle with new issues."