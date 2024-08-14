Hold onto your seats because The Gentlemen is officially coming back for a second season on Netflix.

The streaming giant has ordered another round of the slick crime drama, confirming an eight-episode run.

The announcement brings back creator Guy Ritchie, who will also direct the new season, alongside writers Ritchie and Matthew Read.

Returning to their roles are Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, and Daniel Ings.

While details on additional casting are yet to be revealed, expect more familiar faces and perhaps a few surprises.

Filming for the second season is set to begin next year, so get ready for another dose of criminal mischief.

If you haven’t already, now is the perfect time to catch up on season one.

The first season of The Gentlemen centres around Eddie Horniman, played by Theo, who unexpectedly inherits his father’s vast estate.

But there’s a twist – the property is part of a cannabis empire with deep ties to the British criminal underworld.

As Eddie tries to break free from the dangerous grip of the gangsters, he finds himself increasingly drawn to the life of crime.

Stay tuned for more updates on the cast and filming as we get closer to the premiere of season two.