Netflix unveils first glimpse of Kaos starring Jeff Goldblum

Netflix has released the first look at its highly anticipated series, Kaos, featuring Jeff Goldblum in the lead role.

About Kaos

In this daring and darkly humorous reimagining of Greek mythology, Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus, the king of the gods, renowned for his cruelty, style, and omnipotence.

Created and written by Charlie Covell, the BAFTA-winning mind behind The End Of The F***ing World, Kaos presents a contemporary twist on the ancient tales, delving into themes of love, power, and life in the underworld.

Zeus has enjoyed an unrivalled dominion as the king of the gods until a seemingly innocuous wrinkle on his forehead sparks a profound existential crisis. Interpreting it as the fulfilment of a prophecy predicting his downfall, Zeus spirals into paranoia, convinced his end is nigh.

His fears aren’t unfounded, as his former ally, Prometheus, now a captive, hatches a plot to overthrow him. Central to Prometheus s scheme are three humans, unknowingly vital to the cosmic balance and the fate of the world itself.

The series spans eight episodes, featuring contributions from a diverse creative team including writer Georgia Christou for the sixth episode, directors Georgi Banks-Davies and Runyararo Mapfumo, and producers such as Harry Munday.

The Cast

Kaos boasts an impressive ensemble cast led by Jeff Goldblum as Zeus. The show features David Thewlis as Hades, Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Aurora Perrineau as Riddy, Misia Butler as Caneus, Leila Farzad as Ari, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, and Stanley Townsend as Minos.

Additionally, Billie Piper and Suzy Eddie Izzard appear in cameo roles.