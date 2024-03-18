Strictly Come Dancing stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington are heading out on a new UK tour in 2024!

After the great success of their critically acclaimed debut tour Once Upon A Time, the dance stars will be touring the UK again throughout June 2024 with their brand new show Behind The Magic.

In Behind The Magic, Nadiya and Kai, along with their exceptional ensemble of vocalists and dancers, offer fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain, revealing the intricate process that creates ‘the magic.’

The duo will guide us through an intimate journey beyond the screen and stage, showcasing the unseen angles of television productions, advertising campaigns, photoshoots, and live performances. They provide a unique viewpoint, illuminating the enduring legacy of the 20th century’s most influential icons, visionaries, and artists — whose work continues to inspire today’s leading creative talents.

Reset search

Nadiya said: “I cannot wait for everyone to see our new show. It is so exciting to be able to throw a lifetime of my thoughts, visions and dreams into ‘Behind The Magic’ and to create something unique and inspiring with the most talented and incredible people.”​

Kai added: “Starring in ‘Once Upon A Time’, our first headline tour, was the realisation of a lifelong dream for both Nadiya and I, a real career highlight. Now we get the chance to do it all over again next summer with our new show ‘Behind The Magic.’

“We cannot wait to get back on stage together and entertain our fans once more and to be able bring the curtain down in my hometown of Southampton will be the icing on the cake.”