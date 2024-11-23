Molly-Mae unveils her life in Prime Video docu-series

Prime Video has announced an exclusive docu-series offering unprecedented access to the life of Molly Mae Hague.

The Love Island star turned influencer, entrepreneur, and mother will appear in the six-part series from 17 January 2025. The first three episodes will land immediately on Prime Video globally, while the remaining episodes will follow in Spring.

Best known for her meteoric rise as a social media star, Molly-Mae is now preparing to share her life beyond the camera lens.

The documentary promises a raw and unfiltered look at her transition into motherhood, her high-profile break-up, and her journey to launch her biggest business venture yet: Maebe.

Viewers will get an intimate look at Molly’s ability to juggle it all—her booming business empire, her personal life, and the challenges of raising her child under the glare of public scrutiny.

Hannah Blyth, Head of TV at Prime Video UK, said: “This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we’re thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series.

“Molly is a true powerhouse and her authenticity, resilience, and strength will undoubtedly resonate with viewers as she opens up like never before. It’s been a true pleasure collaborating with Molly and the talented teams at Lorton, Navybee and Workerbee.”