MILF Manor returns with new singles and new twists

Series two of MILF Manor is on its way, released to stream in the UK and Ireland from Monday, 29 April on discovery+.

Advertisements

The provocative dating series that took the pop culture world by storm, MILF Manor returns for series two and introduces a fresh batch of sexy, successful MILFs, each on the quest for love, loaded with more shocking twists and unexpected turns than ever before.

Set against the backdrop of a picturesque, lakefront chalet, the series sees these women engaging in various activities – from relay races to mud wrestling – all in the hopes of winning dates with their desired partners. Viewers can anticipate new arrivals, startling secrets, surprise exits, and a whirlwind of emotional entanglements.

Meet the MILFs who will be captivating audiences this season:

Barby, 45: A former stripper turned marketing executive, Barby exudes confidence and isn’t afraid to show her spicy side during confrontations. Known for her dramatic tendencies, she’s on the lookout for a younger man to treat her like royalty.

Christina, 46: After a 20-year marriage ended in divorce, Christina is back in the dating scene, seeking a younger Mr. Right. Confident yet approachable, she spends her weekends dancing or watching sports in her hometown.

Crystal, 48: Behind her tough exterior lies a heart of gold. Crystal enjoys the finer things in life and is always ready to have the last word. A makeup artist by profession, she’s ready to find love again after the loss of her son.

Jami, 51: Known for her positivity and infectious energy, Jami is a twice-divorced mother ready to find love once more. With her kids out of the house, she believes the third time could be the charm.

Kelly, 59: A Pilates instructor in the prime of her life, Kelly has overcome low self-esteem to become a confident and vibrant woman. Following several blind date disasters, she’s ready to find her life partner.

Advertisements

Lannette, 50: Known for her direct and assertive manner, Lannette is a head-turner with a history of one long-term relationship. Following her divorce, she’s no longer interested in playing the field and seeks a lasting connection.

Series two of MILF Manor is released in the UK from Monday, 29 April exclusively on discovery+.