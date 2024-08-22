Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad returns for series three

The Bakers are hitting the road again, and this time, they’ve got an extra special guest in tow—Archie the puppy!

Advertisements

Matt Baker, along with his mum Janice and dad Mike, is back with more heartwarming adventures in the North of England

Series 3 of Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad will be available to watch or stream from 9PM on Monday, 2 September on More4.

In this latest series, the Bakers continue their tradition of exploring the beautiful sights and sounds of Northern England. But as Matt reveals, this trip is even more special as it’s all about creating precious memories with his parents, with some added canine chaos along the way.

Matt Baker with his Mum and Dad, Janice and Mike.

“These travels are real treasures,” Matt said. “It’s such a treat for me to be able to head off and explore with my parents. We have such a laugh! But if taking my folks and a caravan out and about isn’t challenging enough, this time we’re taking a puppy along for the ride!

“All of these trips are planned around what I think my parents are going to love, and I’m proud to say we haven’t picked a duff one yet. I feel very lucky to be able to make new memories with them, making the most of the time we have together, all whilst celebrating the wonderful North of England.”

Episode 1 – Northumberland County Show

The Bakers visit the Northumberland County Show, where they dive into countryside fun. They prep award-winning animals and even enter Archie the puppy and Stanley the cockerel into competitions. The family also explores the historic Roman town of Corbridge.

Janice and Mike

Episode 2 – Durham Regatta

The Bakers head to Durham for the 191st Durham Regatta. They help with preparations, become honorary umpires, and meet a veteran rower. They also uncover the secrets of Durham Castle and visit the Durham University Botanic Garden.

Episode 3 – Cragside

The Bakers explore Cragside in Northumberland, Britain’s first smart home. They discover Lord Armstrong’s hydroelectric innovations, explore Lady Armstrong’s gardens, and get hands-on in a Victorian kitchen. They also visit Cragend Farm to see Armstrong’s agricultural machines.