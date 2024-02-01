Manta hair brush from Dragons’ Den

The innovative hair brush Manta was pitched on Dragons’ Den this week – here’s more about the product and where to buy.

Advertisements

Inventor Tim Binnington headed into the Den in the latest episode to show off his product, which is available to buy online here.

Tim says of his range of products: “For years I watched people spend money on haircuts, salon colours, luxury shampoos and conditioners and then drag a rigid brush through their hair.

”>

“Daily brushing actually causes a lot of irreversible damage to hair. I wanted to focus on creating a brush that would be as gentle on your hair as running your fingers through it.

“The MANTA is the answer for anyone who wants to keep their hair condition as healthy as possible.”

The Manta hairbrush stands as a revolutionary tool for anyone aiming for hair that’s not only healthy, shiny, and voluminous but also for those dealing with hair loss, breakage, thinning, split ends, or those who wear extensions. Discover the transformative effects of this brush and restore your confidence in your hair.

Featuring anti-static properties and heat resistance up to 80 degrees, the pioneering Manta Healthy Hair Brush is set to transform your hair care practices. The damage inflicted by daily brushing with a traditional, hard-handled brush is irreversible, a problem that, until now, could not be prevented or repaired.

Dragons’ Den’s latest series continues Thursday nights on BBC One at 8PM.

Advertisements

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, a cat-loving inventor believes he has discovered a pain-free method to maintain feline dental hygiene nd an Irish entrepreneur aims to improve global respiratory health.

Plus, a Warwickshire-based couple make an unusual request for their online bedtime story enterprise, prompting the Dragons to consult the wall.