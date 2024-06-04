Love Island’s Sam Taylor speaks out after surprise dumping

Sam Taylor became the first Islander dumped from Love Island on Tuesday night just a day into the new series.

Sam got the boot from the villa after bombshell Joey Essex made a arrival and coupled up with Samantha.

How does it feel to be leaving the Love Island Villa?

I’m disappointed to be leaving so soon as I wanted to work my magic and get to know everyone a bit better.

You were dumped as a result of Joey’s decision, were you surprised by his choice?

When Joey walked in I had a feeling I might be in trouble. Samantha is a stunning girl and I knew that they would get on.

How did the Islanders react when Joey walked into the Villa?

We were all buzzing, it was so nice to meet him, he’s such a big character, it was great getting to know him. Ultimately, he had to do what he had to do which didn’t work in my favour but no hard feelings.

You were coupled up with Samantha, was she the girl you were most attracted to?

First impressions, Nicole was up there, she’s super bubbly and chatty like me. Nicole is stunning, but so is Samantha although she wasn’t who I was initially drawn to.

Which other girls would you have liked to have got to know?

I’d have loved to have spent more time with Nicole and Harriett, Jess is also lovely. We got on because we’re both Northern.

Your journey was cut short but you seemed to instantly hit it off with the Islanders, who did you form the closest friendships with?

All the lads were amazing, we got on so well from the get go. The friendship was strong straight away, all the girls were lovely too.

Who do you think is forming a good connection in the Villa?

Ronnie and Jess are getting on like a house on fire, I think Ronnie and Jess and Mimii and Ayo all seem to be getting along really well. Ciaran and Harriett have potential to be one of the funniest couples, they are hilarious together.

How are you backing to couple up and get to the final?

Ciaran is my guy so I’d love for him to find a nice girl and make it to the final. He’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. They are all lovely people so everyone deserves a place in the final in my eyes.

Love Island returns at 9PM tomorrow on ITV2 and ITVX.