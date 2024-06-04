Joey Essex has become Love Island’s first celebrity contestant and he is immediately causing a stir.

As part of the launch of its eagerly awaited eleventh series, Monday’s episode of Love Island saw Joey Essex enter TV’s most talked about Villa.

Tonight, the villa is left shocked at Joey’s arrival.

Maya assures the Islanders: “He’s not a passing visit, he’s actually here.”

Maya then says: “Joey, in 24 hours you will have the opportunity to steal one of these beautiful girls.”

Maya & Joey

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Mimii says: “Joey Essex might be the biggest plot twist to happen on Love Island.”

The girls waste no time in getting together for a debrief on tonight’s events. Nicole says: “Girls. Hands up if you fancy Joey Essex.”

But which of the girls are interested in getting to know Joey more?

The next day and Joey is keen to get to know all the girls more.

Jess and Mimii ask Joey what his game plan is for the day. Joey says: “My game plan is just to get to know everyone really, I want to get to know all the girls on a personal level and who I vibe with most.”

Mimii asks: “Who are your top three?”

Joey & Samantha

Joey says: “Obviously, I’ve got to keep my cards close to my chest.”

Later that evening the Islanders gather around the fire pit. Joey receives a text which reads: “Joey, it’s now time to make your decision.”

Joey declares: “It’s obviously been tough because I have got to know all of you girls on a nice level. And obviously got to know all you boys on a cool level – I feel like we’re tight and we’re getting on well but this is Love Island….”

Who will Joey decide to couple up with?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.